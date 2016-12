This thesis presents the complete embedding of the bosonic section of gauged N = 8 supergravity into 11 dimensions. The fields of 11-dimensional supergravity are reformulated in a non-linear way, such that their supersymmetry transformations can be compared to the four-dimensional ones. In this way, non-linear relations between the redefined higher-dimensional fields and the fields of N = 8 supergravity were already found in the literature. This is the basis for finding direct uplift Ansätze for the bosonic fields of 11-dimensional supergravity in terms of the four-dimensional ones. This work gives the scalar Ans¨atze for the internal fields. First, the well known uplift formulae for the inverse metric, the three-form potential with mixed index structure and the six-form potential are summarized. Secondly, new embedding formulae for the explicit internal metric, the full three-form potential and the warp factor are presented. Additionally, two subsequent non-linear Ansätze for the full internal four-form field strength and the Freund-Rubin term are found. Finally, the vector uplift can simply be found in terms of the obtained scalar fields. The second part of this thesis uses the obtained embedding formulae in order to construct group invariant solutions of 11-dimensional supergravity. In such cases, the higher-dimensional fields can be written solely in terms of certain group invariant tensors that are adapted to the particular geometry of the internal space. Two such examples are discussed in detail. The first one is the well-known uplift of G2 gauged supergravity. Furthermore, a new SO(3)×SO(3) invariant solution of 11-dimensional supergravity is found. In particular, the consistency of both solutions is explicitly checked for a maximally symmetric spacetime. The results may be generalized to other compactifications, e.g. the non-compact CSO(p, q, r) gaugings or the reduction from type IIB supergravity to five dimensions.