The maximally supersymmetric Yang-Mills theory in four-dimensional Minkowski space is an exceptional model of mathematical physics. Even more so in the planar limit, where the theory is believed to be integrable. In particular, the tree-level scattering amplitudes were shown to be invariant under the Yangian of the superconformal algebra psu(2,2|4). This infinite-dimensional symmetry is a hallmark of integrability. In this dissertation we explore connections between these amplitudes and integrable models. Our aim is to lay foundations for an efficient integrability-based computation of amplitudes. To this end, we characterize Yangian invariants within the quantum inverse scattering method, which is an extensive toolbox for integrable spin chains. Making use of this setup, we develop methods for the construction of Yangian invariants. We show that the algebraic Bethe ansatz can be specialized to yield Yangian invariants for u(2). Our approach also allows to interpret these Yangian invariants as partition functions of vertex models. What is more, we establish a unitary Graßmannian matrix model for the construction of u(p,q|m) Yangian invariants with oscillator representations. In a special case our formula reduces to the Brezin-Gross-Witten model. We apply an integral transformation due to Bargmann to our unitary Graßmannian matrix model, which turns the oscillators into spinor helicity-like variables. Thereby we are led to a refined version of the Graßmannian integral formula for certain amplitudes. The most decisive differences are that we work in Minkowski signature and that the integration contour is fixed to be a unitary group manifold. We compare Yangian invariants defined by our integral to amplitudes and recently introduced deformations thereof.