|edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
|Autor(en):
|Rainer Schulz; Martin Wersing
|Titel:
|Forecasting the oil price using house prices
|Erscheinungsdatum:
|12.08.2015
|Erschienen in:
|
Sonderforschungsbereich 649: Ökonomisches Risiko 41 ISSN: 1860-5664
|Volltext:
|pdf (urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100242745)
|Fachgebiet(e):
|Statistik ; Wirtschaft
|Schlagwörter (eng):
|oil price forecasting, house prices, knowledge spillover
|Herausgeber:
|Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Wirtschaftswissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Metadatenexport: Um den gesamten Metadatensatz im Endnote- oder Bibtex-Format zu speichern, klicken Sie bitte auf den entsprechenden Link.
|Endnote Bibtex
|print on demand: Wenn Sie auf dieses Icon klicken, können Sie ein Druckexemplar dieser Publikation bestellen.
|Abstract (eng):
|We show that house prices from Aberdeen in the UK improve in- and out-of-sample oil price forecasts. The improvements are of a similar magnitude to those attained using macroeconomic indicators. We explain these forecast improvements with the dominant role of the oil industry in Aberdeen. House prices aggregate the dispersed knowledge of the future oil price that exists in the city. We obtain similar empirical evidence for Houston, another city dominated by the oil industry. Consistent with our explanation, we find that house prices from economically more diversified areas in the UK and the US do not improve oil price forecasts.
|