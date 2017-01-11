Actions like walking, sitting, standing or lying down are so common that you hardly think about them. Thus, filling a room with sound and taking in continually new listening perspectives can lead you to notice and understand completely new aspects of those actions. In Jutta Ravenna's sound installation "Rotation" (2014) with circling sounds it is more about the space itself, namely the physical appropriation of a specific area. A space is measured with the body, and particularly the ear. The work allows studying spatial protrusions, curvatures, boundaries, edges and corners through aural experience.