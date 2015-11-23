edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

Band einer Schriftenreihe

Autor(en): Julien Albertini; Jean Olivier Hairault; François Langot; Thepthida Sopraseuth
Titel: Frictions or deadlocks? Job polarization with search and matching frictions
Erscheinungsdatum: 23.11.2015
Erschienen in: Sonderforschungsbereich 649: Ökonomisches Risiko  51 ISSN: 1860-5664
Volltext: pdf (urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100243159)
Fachgebiet(e): Statistik ; Wirtschaft
Schlagwörter (eng): Search and matching, job polarization, reallocation, labor market institutions
Herausgeber: Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Wirtschaftswissenschaftliche Fakultät
Metadatenexport: Um den gesamten Metadatensatz im Endnote- oder Bibtex-Format zu speichern, klicken Sie bitte auf den entsprechenden Link. Endnote   Bibtex  
print on demand: Wenn Sie auf dieses Icon klicken, können Sie ein Druckexemplar dieser Publikation bestellen.

Abstract (eng):
This paper extends Pissarides (1990)’s matching model by considering two sectors (routine and manual) and workers’ occupational choices, in the context of skill-biased demand shifts, to the detriment of routine jobs and in favour of manual jobs because of technological changes. The theoretical challenge is to investigate the reallocation process from the middle towards the bottom of the wage distribution. By using this framework, we shed light on the way in which labour market institutions affect the job polarization observed in the United States and Europe. The results of our quantitative experiments suggest that search frictions have non-trivial effects on the reallocation process and transitional dynamics of aggregate employment.
 
Generiert am 03.02.2017, 04:57:14

edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin  •  Impressum  •  edoc@cms.hu-berlin.de  •  Nutzungsbedingungen  •  Haftungsausschluss  •  Statistik