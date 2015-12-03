|edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
|Autor(en):
|Xiu Xu; Andrija Mihoci; Wolfgang Karl Härdle
|Titel:
|lCARE – localizing Conditional AutoRegressive Expectiles
|Erscheinungsdatum:
|03.12.2015
|Erschienen in:
|
Sonderforschungsbereich 649: Ökonomisches Risiko 52 ISSN: 1860-5664
|Volltext:
|pdf (urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100243165)
|Fachgebiet(e):
|Statistik ; Wirtschaft
|Schlagwörter (eng):
|risk management, expectiles, local parametric approach, tail risk
|Herausgeber:
|Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Wirtschaftswissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Metadatenexport: Um den gesamten Metadatensatz im Endnote- oder Bibtex-Format zu speichern, klicken Sie bitte auf den entsprechenden Link.
|Endnote Bibtex
|print on demand: Wenn Sie auf dieses Icon klicken, können Sie ein Druckexemplar dieser Publikation bestellen.
|Abstract (eng):
|We account for time-varying parameters in the conditional expectile based value at risk (EVaR) model. EVaR appears more sensitive to the magnitude of portfolio losses compared to the quantile-based Value at Risk (QVaR), nevertheless, by fitting the models over relatively long ad-hoc fixed time intervals, research ignores the potential time-varying parameter properties. Our work focuses on this issue by exploiting the local parametric approach in quantifying tail risk dynamics. By achieving a balance between parameter variability and modelling bias, one can safely fit a parametric expectile model over a stable interval of homogeneity. Empirical evidence at three stock markets from 2005- 2014 shows that the parameter homogeneity interval lengths account for approximately 1-6 months of daily observations. Our method outperforms models with one-year fixed intervals, as well as quantile based candidates while employing a time invariant portfolio protection (TIPP) strategy for the DAX portfolio. The tail risk measure implied by our model finally provides valuable insights for asset allocation and portfolio insurance.
|