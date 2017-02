This dissertation is motivated by the 2007-2009 financial crisis and the failure of the mainstream economic methodology to detect the increased fragility of the pre-crisis financial system. I explore the viability of alternative approaches focusing on the methodological blind spots that were revealed by the financial crisis. In particular, I focus on ecological approaches since economics and ecology share many phenomenological similarities but harbor many opposing methodological doctrines, which make them complementary. The collection of projects presented here is my attempt at facilitating crosspollination between the two disciplines dealing with similar problems. The first project considers the connections between ecology and economics, and provides a historical account of how analogical models inspired by different research paradigms led to the development of two contrasting methodological perspectives in economics, the classical physics worldview and the life sciences worldview. I find that the recent financial crisis precipitated a shift in economic methodology towards approaches inspired by life sciences. In the remaining two projects I apply ecological models to finance by combining network approaches with agent-based simulations to study contagion in banking systems. In the first simulation study I explore the impact of uncertainty on the stability of banking networks and show that information asymmetries lead to a striking increase in the risk of system collapse after a financial shock. In the second simulation study I investigate the relationship between concentration and resilience in banking systems. I find, counterintuitively, that an increase in concentration can be beneficial for system stability in certain conditions. Specifically, when concentration is decoupled from inequality, its increase can improve system resilience. Taken together, this thesis shows that ecological approaches can be fruitfully used to illuminate economic problems.