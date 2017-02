Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has a high medical need for more effective therapies. Small molecule inhibitors of the bromodomain and extra terminal domain (BET) family such as JQ1 are active in different cancer types, including lung cancer. While their activity on oncogene expression such as c-Myc has been addressed by many studies, the effects of BET inhibition on the apoptotic pathway remain largely unknown. This work evaluates the activity of BET bromodomain inhibitors on cell cycle distribution and on components of the apoptotic response. Genome-wide transcriptional analyses together with chromatin immunoprecipitation followed by sequencing helped to identify the MYC gene and associated super-enhancers as a primary target of JQ1. Using a panel KRAS-mutated NSCLC models, it was found that cell lines responsive to BET inhibitors underwent apoptosis and reduced their S-phase population, concomitant with down-regulation of c-Myc expression. Conversely, ectopic c-Myc overexpression rescued the anti-proliferative effect of JQ1. The effects of BET inhibition on the expression of 370 genes involved in apoptosis were compared in sensitive and resistant cells and the expression of the two key apoptosis regulators FLIP and XIAP was found to be highly BET-dependent. Consistent with this, combination treatment of JQ1 with the tumor necrosis factor-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL) or the pro-apoptotic chemotherapeutic agent cisplatin enhanced induction of apoptosis in both BET inhibitor sensitive and resistant cells. Furthermore the combination of JQ1 with cisplatin led to significantly improved anti-tumor efficacy in A549 tumor-bearing mice. Altogether these results show that the identification of BET-dependent genes provides guidance for the choice of drug combinations in cancer treatment.