The scope of this thesis was the development of a hybrid solar cell based on silicon in which the inorganic semiconductor, the organic polymer and the contact system are combined in such a manner to result in a photovoltaic device with high power conversion efficiency. To reach this goal several measures were taken. New polymer materials derived from the prototypical organic semiconductor poly(3-hexylthiophene 2,5 diyl) (P3HT), namely poly(3-[3,6-dioxaheptyl]-thiophene) (P3DOT) and poly(3-[2,5,8-trioxanonyl]-thiophene) (P3TOT), were extensively characterized regarding its structural properties. Poly thiophene/c-Si hybrid solar cells fabricated from these new polymers exhibited power conversion efficiencies up to 11 %. The energy level alignment of these poly thiophene/c Si hybrid interfaces was studied using photoelectron spectroscopy. Furthermore, the influence of the contact system on the underlying wafer is investigated with surface photovoltage measurements. The measurements revealed the formation of an inversion layer beneath the silicon surface due to the semitransparent metal contact used in the devices. Therefore, these devices can be classified as MIS inversion layer solar cells. To further improve the hybrid poly thiophene/c-Si solar cells by substituting the semitransparent metal contact, graphene was implemented in the device design as a transparent front contact. The CVD grown graphene sheet had a lateral size of up to 1 cm2 and was applied onto the solar cell using a non-destructive and water-free transfer process. However, despite the successful transfer the power conversion efficiency was restricted by the low fill factor due to a low charge carrier density in the graphene. As a last step, hybrid solar cells in the combination P3HT/polycrystalline silicon absorbers on glass were fabricated for the first time. The inverted device structure used for these solar cells proved beneficial for the lifetime. These devices were stable for up to 3 months.