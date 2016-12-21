|Autor(en):
|
Falk Mersmann
| Titel:
|
Effects of maturation and training on the development of the morphological and mechanical properties of the muscle-tendon unit
|Gutachter:
|
Adamantios Arampatzis; Bill Baltzopoulos; Markus Gruber
|Erscheinungsdatum:
|
21.12.2016
|Volltext:
|
pdf
(urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100243297)
|Fachgebiet(e):
|
Sport
|Schlagwörter (ger):
| Muskel, Reifung, Belastung, Sehne, Tendinopathie, Dysbalance
|Schlagwörter (eng):
| maturation, muscle, tendinopathy, Loading, tendon, imbalance
|Einrichtung:
|
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Kultur-, Sozial- und Bildungswissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Lizenz:
|
|Zitationshinweis:
|
Mersmann, Falk:
Effects of maturation and training on the development of the morphological and mechanical properties of the muscle-tendon unit;
Dissertation,
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Kultur-, Sozial- und Bildungswissenschaftliche Fakultät , publiziert am 21.12.2016, urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100243297
|Metadatenexport:
Um
den gesamten Metadatensatz im Endnote- oder
Bibtex-Format zu speichern,
klicken Sie bitte auf den entsprechenden Link.
|
Endnote
Bibtex
|print on demand:
Wenn
Sie auf dieses Icon klicken, können Sie
ein Druckexemplar dieser Publikation bestellen.
|
|Abstract (ger):
|Bei jugendlichen Athleten wirken sowohl die körperliche Reifung als auch die erhöhte mechanische Belastung auf die Entwicklung des Muskel- und Sehnengewebes. Die Interaktion dieser beiden adaptationswirksamen Stimuli könnte, insbesondere bei Sportlern aus Sprungdisziplinen, Dysbalancen des Kraftpotenzials der Muskulatur und der Widerstandsfähigkeit der Sehne auslösen und somit potentiell das Verletzungsrisiko der Sehne erhöhen. Vor diesem Hintergrund untersucht die vorliegende Arbeit mittels Magnetresonanztomographie, Ultraschall und Dynamometrie die Entwicklung der morphologischen und mechanischen Eigenschaften der Knieextensoren und der Patellarsehne bei jugendlichen Kader-Volleyballathleten.
Durch eine Querschnitts- und zwei Längsschnittstudien konnte Evidenz dafür erbracht werden, dass sich unter dem Einfluss der sportartspezifischen Belastung Kraft und Morphologie des Muskels in Relation zu den mechano-morphologischen Eigenschaften der Patellarsehne bei den jugendlichen Athleten nicht ausgewogen entwickeln, was zu einer erhöhten chronischen Belastung und Beanspruchung des Sehnengewebes führt. Darüber hinaus können muskulotendinöse Dysbalancen im Trainingsprozess durch erhöhte Fluktuationen der Muskelkraft und einer nicht-adäquaten Modulation der Widerstandsfähigkeit der Sehne zu episodischen Spitzen der mechanischen Beanspruchung der Sehne führen. Eine derart unausgewogene Entwicklung von Muskel und Sehne könnte für die Ausprägung von Überlastungsbeschwerden in der hier untersuchten Risikogruppe für Tendinopathien prädisponieren.
Im Rahmen der Forschungsbemühungen wurde darüber hinaus ein Verfahren zur Vorhersage des Volumens von Oberschenkelmuskeln auf der Basis einfach zu erhebender Parameter entwickelt. Durch das Verfahren ließe sich zukünftig der Zeit- und Kostenaufwand muskelmorphologischer Diagnostik deutlich reduzieren.
|Abstract (eng):
|In adolescent athletes, the development of muscle and tendon tissue is influenced both by maturation and mechanical loading. The interaction of these two driving stimuli could initiate imbalances in the development of the muscle strength capacity and tendon stiffness, especially in athletes from sports that feature a high frequency of jumps. A consequence could be an increased mechanical demand placed upon the tendon by the working muscle, which might increase the risk of tendon injury. Considering the lack of information on the effects of maturation and superimposed mechanical loading on the muscle-tendon unit during adolescence, the present work examines the development of the morphological and mechanical properties of the knee extensors and patellar tendon in adolescent elite volleyball athletes by means of magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound and dynamometry.
A cross-sectional comparison and two longitudinal studies provided evidence that the two-fold stimulus of sport-specific loading and maturation results in and imbalanced development of muscle strength and morphology in relation to the mechano-morphological properties of the patellar tendon in mid-adolescent volleyball athletes and results in increased tendon stress and strain. Moreover, during a training process, fluctuations of muscle strength and an inadequate modulation of tendon stiffness initiate episodes of high-level tendon strain during maximum muscle contractions. Such an imbalanced development of muscle and tendon could predispose for the development of tendon overuse injury in adolescent volleyball athletes, which are known to be at high risk of developing tendinopathy.
Moreover, in the context of the described research endeavour, a method for the volume prediction of thigh muscles on the basis of easily measurable parameters has been developed, which could greatly reduce the time and costs involved in the diagnostics of muscle morphology in the future.