In adolescent athletes, the development of muscle and tendon tissue is influenced both by maturation and mechanical loading. The interaction of these two driving stimuli could initiate imbalances in the development of the muscle strength capacity and tendon stiffness, especially in athletes from sports that feature a high frequency of jumps. A consequence could be an increased mechanical demand placed upon the tendon by the working muscle, which might increase the risk of tendon injury. Considering the lack of information on the effects of maturation and superimposed mechanical loading on the muscle-tendon unit during adolescence, the present work examines the development of the morphological and mechanical properties of the knee extensors and patellar tendon in adolescent elite volleyball athletes by means of magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound and dynamometry. A cross-sectional comparison and two longitudinal studies provided evidence that the two-fold stimulus of sport-specific loading and maturation results in and imbalanced development of muscle strength and morphology in relation to the mechano-morphological properties of the patellar tendon in mid-adolescent volleyball athletes and results in increased tendon stress and strain. Moreover, during a training process, fluctuations of muscle strength and an inadequate modulation of tendon stiffness initiate episodes of high-level tendon strain during maximum muscle contractions. Such an imbalanced development of muscle and tendon could predispose for the development of tendon overuse injury in adolescent volleyball athletes, which are known to be at high risk of developing tendinopathy. Moreover, in the context of the described research endeavour, a method for the volume prediction of thigh muscles on the basis of easily measurable parameters has been developed, which could greatly reduce the time and costs involved in the diagnostics of muscle morphology in the future.