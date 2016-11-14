|Diese Doktorarbeit beschäftigt sich mit theoretischen Aspekten der Wellenleiterelektrodynamik (WQED), also mit der Wechselwirkung von Materie und Licht, welches nur in einer Dimension propagieren kann. Dieses Forschungsfeld erfreut sich seit seiner Entstehung in den 1990er Jahren wachsender Beliebtheit, der Grund hierfür sind die mannigfaltigen Anwendungsmöglichkeiten, beispielsweise bei der Konstruktion von Quantencomputern als auch von klassischen Computern. Auch Vorschläge für sogenannte Pump-Probe-Experimente auf der Basis der WQED sind Gegenstand der aktuellen Forschung.\\
All diese Gebiete sind darauf angewiesen, die zugrunde liegenden Prinzipien zu verstehen, diese Arbeit soll einen Beitrag dazu leisten. Hierzu haben wir einen Formalismus entwickelt, der auf Feynman-Diagrammen fußt. Das erste physikalische Modellsystem, welches hiermit untersucht wurde, besteht aus einem 1D-Wellenleiter und einem daran gekoppelten Zwei-Nievau-Atom (ZNA). Dies erlaubte uns, bekannte Rechnungen physikalisch transparenter und mathematisch kompakter zu reproduzieren und auf beliebige Disperisonsrelationen zu erweitern. Wir nachweisen, dass die Näherung einer linearen Dispersion in vielen Fällen unzureichend ist, um bestimmte interessante Effekte (beispielsweise gebundene Atom-Photon-Zustände) zu verstehen.
Im zweiten Teil der Arbeit wurde das System um ein zweites ZNA erweitert, was zum Auftreten von Fluktuationskräften führt. Diese wurden anhand des Beispiels der Förster Energie untersucht, welche den strahlungsfreien Anteil des Energietransfers beschreibt. Es wurde nachgewiesen, dass dies für unser Modellsystem im Rahmen der RWA der einzig relevante Anteil ist und ausserdem nur für beschränkte Dispersionsrelationen existiert. Wir konnten zeigen, dass sowohl die Stärke als auch die Form der zugehörigen Potentiale stark vom Anfangszustand des Systems abhängt. Dies eröffnet interessante Perspektiven für die Erzeugung maßgeschneiderter Kraftprofile zwischen beiden Atomen.
|This PhD Thesis deals with the theoretical aspects of the so called waveguide quantum electrodynamics (WQED). This part of physics deals with the interaction of matter and light which is confined to just one spatial dimension. This area of science experiences growing importance since its formation in the 1990s. The main reason for this are the diverse application possibilities such as the construction of quantum computers as well as classical computers on an optical basis. Furthermore pump-probe experiments using WQED are a promising direction of current research.
All this topics are relying on a exact understanding of the underlying physical processes and this thesis shall make a contribution to this. For this purpose we developed a formalism, which relies on Feynman diagrams. The first model system which was investigated in this context consists of a 1D optical waveguide coupled to a two level system (TLS). We where able to reproduce many known results in a physically more transparent and mathematically more compact fashion. Furthermore we generalized this results to arbitrary dispersion relation and showed that the approximation of a linear dispersion is insufficient to describe many physical effects, like atom-photon bound states for example.\\
In the second part of this work we generalized the model system by adding an additional TLS, which supports the occurrence of fluctuation forces. Those where investigated in great detail at the example of the Förster energy, which describes the radiationless part of energy fluctuations. It was shown that this is the only relevant contribution as long as the RWA is valid and only occurs for bounded dispersion relations.
We proved that the strength as well as the shape of the corresponding potential strongly depends on the initial state of the system, which opens interesting perspectives for the creation of tailored force profiles between both atoms.
All calculations where done analytically as well as numerically.