This PhD Thesis deals with the theoretical aspects of the so called waveguide quantum electrodynamics (WQED). This part of physics deals with the interaction of matter and light which is confined to just one spatial dimension. This area of science experiences growing importance since its formation in the 1990s. The main reason for this are the diverse application possibilities such as the construction of quantum computers as well as classical computers on an optical basis. Furthermore pump-probe experiments using WQED are a promising direction of current research. All this topics are relying on a exact understanding of the underlying physical processes and this thesis shall make a contribution to this. For this purpose we developed a formalism, which relies on Feynman diagrams. The first model system which was investigated in this context consists of a 1D optical waveguide coupled to a two level system (TLS). We where able to reproduce many known results in a physically more transparent and mathematically more compact fashion. Furthermore we generalized this results to arbitrary dispersion relation and showed that the approximation of a linear dispersion is insufficient to describe many physical effects, like atom-photon bound states for example.\\ In the second part of this work we generalized the model system by adding an additional TLS, which supports the occurrence of fluctuation forces. Those where investigated in great detail at the example of the Förster energy, which describes the radiationless part of energy fluctuations. It was shown that this is the only relevant contribution as long as the RWA is valid and only occurs for bounded dispersion relations. We proved that the strength as well as the shape of the corresponding potential strongly depends on the initial state of the system, which opens interesting perspectives for the creation of tailored force profiles between both atoms. All calculations where done analytically as well as numerically.