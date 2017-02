The aim of this thesis was to generate a vector system that allows the simultaneous transfer of different transgenes into CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, allowing the generation of a immunotherapeutic T cell product comprised of two differently engineered T cell subsets. The first part of the thesis describes the transfer of the measles virus (MV) envelope-based targeting technology from lentiviral (LV) to γ-retroviral (gRV) vectors. The second part reports the generation of two targeting vectors specific for murine CD4 or CD8. The exclusive specificity of MVm4 and MVm8 was proven by expression of GFP in CD4+ and CD8+ reporter cells, respectively, but not in CD4-CD8- cells after transduction, and by a dose-dependent loss of GFP signal after incubation of reporter cells with CD4 or CD8 blocking antibodies before transduction. The third part shows that MVm8 but not MVm4 transduced primary T cells. MVm8-mediated transfer of the ovalbumin (OVA)-reactive TCR OT-I resulted in T cells secreting interferon-γ (IFNγ) upon recognition of OVA+ tumor cell lines. The final part of this thesis describes the in vivo transduction of primary T cells using MVm8 transferring OT-I and a luciferase (MVm8/OT-I-luc). To this end, B6 mice deficient for Rag2 have been repopulated with either polyclonal (B6) or monoclonal T cells derived from P14-TCR transgenic mice (P14). One day later the transferred T cells were transduced in vivo by systemic application of MVm8/OT-I-luc. Upon immunization in vivo-transduced T cells homed, expanded and contracted repeatedly in an antigen-dependent manner. Finally, mice exhibiting strong luc-signals showed improved protection against infections by OVA-transgenic listeria monocytogenes (LM-OVA). In conclusion, the viral vector system developed within this thesis is able to discriminate between the two main T cell subsets and to equip them with distinct transgenes simultaneously.