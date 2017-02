According to Rooth'' alternative semantics (Rooth, 1985, 1992), focus evokes a set of alternatives and that focus particles make reference to this set. The present thesis examines the impact of focus particles and intonational focus on the mental representation of alternatives. In particular, it explores the linguistic and cognitive mechanisms that underlie the establishment of alternative sets in a series of psycholinguistic experiments. Two delayed recall experiments (Exp. 1a and 1b) revealed that participants were better at recalling mentioned alternatives to a focused element when the discourse contained the particles only or even. Experiments 2 and 3 found interference effects of focus particles in the recognition of mentioned alternatives and the rejection of unmentioned alternatives. An additional analysis and Experiment 4 indicate that the set of alternatives consists of various possible replacements of the focused element. Experiment 5 showed that contrastive accents facilitated the retrieval of alternatives while focus particles caused interference effects relative to the condition with an L+H* accent. Overall, this thesis indicates that intonational focus activates alternatives in the listeners mind and helps identifying relevant alternatives. Focus particles, on the other hand, cause stronger competition between the focused element and its alternatives.