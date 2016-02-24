edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

Band einer Schriftenreihe

Autor(en): Simon Voigts
Titel: Measuring the benefit from reducing income inequality in terms of GDP
Erscheinungsdatum: 24.02.2016
Erschienen in: Sonderforschungsbereich 649: Ökonomisches Risiko  8 ISSN: 1860-5664
Volltext: pdf (urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100243406)
Fachgebiet(e): Statistik ; Wirtschaft
Schlagwörter (eng): Inequality, Income Distribution
Herausgeber: Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Wirtschaftswissenschaftliche Fakultät
Metadatenexport: Um den gesamten Metadatensatz im Endnote- oder Bibtex-Format zu speichern, klicken Sie bitte auf den entsprechenden Link. Endnote   Bibtex  
print on demand: Wenn Sie auf dieses Icon klicken, können Sie ein Druckexemplar dieser Publikation bestellen.

Abstract (eng):
Given that well-being is a concave function of income, inequality is ineffcient from a utilitarian perspective. This paper proposes a way to express the utilitarian benefit from redistributive reforms in terms of out- put, i.e. as a share of GDP. Three applications are presented: First, in nine European countries under study, a mild increase in government redis- tribution allows for gains in well-being equivalent to 8.9%-20.2% of higher GDP, and 55.8% for the US. Second, in the US, redistributing income in excess of the level at the 99th percentile is as beneficial as a 39.5% GDP-increment. Third, revoking government redistribution in Germany reduces welfare by the same amount as a 25.4% decline in output.
 
Generiert am 03.02.2017, 06:08:36

edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin  •  Impressum  •  edoc@cms.hu-berlin.de  •  Nutzungsbedingungen  •  Haftungsausschluss  •  Statistik