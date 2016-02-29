|edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
|Grzegorz R. Dlugoszek
|Solving DSGE Portfolio Choice Models with Asymmetric Countries
|29.02.2016
Sonderforschungsbereich 649: Ökonomisches Risiko 9 ISSN: 1860-5664
|pdf (urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100243415)
|Statistik ; Wirtschaft
|Country Portfolios, Solution Method, Asymmetric Countries
|Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Wirtschaftswissenschaftliche Fakultät
|This paper proposes a combination of bifurcation methods and nonlinear moving average as a tool to solve asymmetric DSGE models with portfolio choice. Its performance is compared to the workhorse routine developed by Devereux and Sutherland (2010, 2011). The proposed technique has two advantages. First, it captures the direct effect of uncertainty on portfolio holdings. Second, it reflects the presence of asymmetries by yielding risk adjusted asset positions that lie close to the ergodic mean of the global solution. In terms of Euler equation errors, the proposed method is shown to be on average at least as good as the standard approach.
