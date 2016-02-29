edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

Autor(en): Grzegorz R. Dlugoszek
Titel: Solving DSGE Portfolio Choice Models with Asymmetric Countries
Erscheinungsdatum: 29.02.2016
Erschienen in: Sonderforschungsbereich 649: Ökonomisches Risiko  9 ISSN: 1860-5664
Volltext: pdf (urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100243415)
Fachgebiet(e): Statistik ; Wirtschaft
Schlagwörter (eng): Country Portfolios, Solution Method, Asymmetric Countries
Herausgeber: Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Wirtschaftswissenschaftliche Fakultät
This paper proposes a combination of bifurcation methods and nonlinear moving average as a tool to solve asymmetric DSGE models with portfolio choice. Its performance is compared to the workhorse routine developed by Devereux and Sutherland (2010, 2011). The proposed technique has two advantages. First, it captures the direct effect of uncertainty on portfolio holdings. Second, it reflects the presence of asymmetries by yielding risk adjusted asset positions that lie close to the ergodic mean of the global solution. In terms of Euler equation errors, the proposed method is shown to be on average at least as good as the standard approach.
 
