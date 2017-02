The neural correlate of learning is thought to be the experience-dependent adjustment of neuronal connections – synaptic plasticity. However, cellular processes mediating these changes are highly regulated, and can be influenced by the state of the organism. Limiting learning to behaviorally relevant episodes is useful if new experiences can overwrite old memories. In this thesis, we use computational modeling to explore a mechanism by which cellular learning processes in principal neurons can be modulated by another cell type: local inhibitory neurons. Although these cells are known to play a role for learning, the cellular mechanisms by which they influence synaptic plasticity are not completely understood. The aim is hence to shed light onto the cellular mechanisms underlying the regulation of synaptic plasticity. In the first part of this thesis, it is shown that inhibitory neurons can modulate dendritic signals for plasticity in principal neurons in an all-or-none manner. Thereby, inhibition can provide a binary switch for plasticity, which, as further demonstrated, can be specific for inputs arriving via different neural pathways. An important dendritic signal for plasticity is the backpropagating action potential, which informs synapses about neuronal activity and can be modulated by inhibition. We show that the timing requirement for inhibition of theses signals is tight; especially if modulation of plasticity via this mechanism ought to preserve forward-directed stimulus processing in the same neuron. Yet, we demonstrate that the desired timing can be accomplished if inhibition is embedded in a common inhibitory feedforward circuit. The second part of this thesis addresses the question whether and how appropriately timed inhibitory feedforward circuits can be established. We demonstrate that particular plasticity rules at inhibitory synapses can shape microcircuits to become properly adjusted to the individual timing requirements of the modulated neuron.