|In dieser Arbeit untersuchen wir drei Fragestellungen. Zwei beschäftigen sich mit Divisoren auf Modulräumen von Kurven mit Levelstruktur, die dritte handelt von Stabilitätseigenschaften der Normalenbündel von kanonischen Kurven.
Die erste Frage, die in Kapitel 2 studiert wird, beschäftigt sich mit der Kodairadimension des Modulraums R15,2 von Prym-Varietäten vom Geschlecht 15. Wir studieren einen neuen Divisor auf diesem Modulraum und berechnen seine Klasse in der Standardbasis der Picardgruppe. Mit Hilfe dieser Klasse können wir schlussfolgern, dass R15,2 von allgemeinem Typ ist.
In Kapitel 3 setzen wir unsere Untersuchung von Kurven mit Levelstruktur fort und untersuchen für jede Primzahl l Theta-Divisoren auf den Modulräumen R6,l und R8,l. Die Divisoren werden mit Hilfe der Mukai-Bündel von Kurven vom Geschlecht 6 beziehungsweise 8 definiert. Diese Bündel liefern kanonische Einbettungen unserer Kurven in Grassmann-Varietäten und beschreiben fundamentale geometrische Aspekte von Kurven dieser Geschlechter. Indem wir die Klasse des Divisors für g = 8 und l = 3 berechnen, können wir zeigen, dass R8,3 ebenfalls von allgemeinem Typ ist.
Schließlich studieren wir in Kapitel 4 die Stabilität des Normalenbündels kanonischer Kurven vom Geschlecht 8 und beweisen, dass das Bündel auf einer generischen Kurve stabil ist. Für kanonische Kurven vom Geschlecht 9 beweisen wir die Stabilität zumindest im Bezug auf Unterbündel von niedrigem Rang. Ebenfalls liefern wir zusätzliche Hinweise für die Vermutung von M. Aprodu, G. Farkas und A. Ortega, die besagt, dass eine generische kanonische Kurve jedes Geschlechts g >= 7 ein stabiles Normalenbündel besitzt.
|In this thesis we investigate three questions. Two are about divisors on moduli spaces of level curves, and about the consequences for the birational geometry of these spaces. The third asks about the stability properties of normal bundles of canonical curves.
The first question, to be studied in Chapter 2, is about the Kodaira dimension of the moduli space R15,2 of Prym varieties of genus 15. We study a new divisor on this space and calculate its class in terms of the standard basis of the Picard group. This allows us to conclude that R15,2 is of general type.
Continuing the study of level curves in Chapter 3, we investigate, for every l, theta divisors on R6,l and R8,l defined in terms of the Mukai bundle of genus 6 and 8 curves, respectively. These bundles provide canonical embeddings of our curves in Grassmann varieties and describe fundamental aspects of the geometry of curves of these genera. Using the class of the divisor for g = 8 and l = 3, we are able to prove that R8,3 is of general type as well.
Finally, in Chapter 4 we study the stability of the normal bundle of canonical genus 8 curves and prove that on a general curve the bundle is stable. For canonical genus 9 curves we prove stability at least with respect to subbundles of low ranks. We also provide some more evidence for the conjecture of M. Aprodu, G. Farkas, and A. Ortega that a a general canonical curve of every genus g >= 7 has stable normal bundle.