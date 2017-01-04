In this thesis we investigate three questions. Two are about divisors on moduli spaces of level curves, and about the consequences for the birational geometry of these spaces. The third asks about the stability properties of normal bundles of canonical curves. The first question, to be studied in Chapter 2, is about the Kodaira dimension of the moduli space R15,2 of Prym varieties of genus 15. We study a new divisor on this space and calculate its class in terms of the standard basis of the Picard group. This allows us to conclude that R15,2 is of general type. Continuing the study of level curves in Chapter 3, we investigate, for every l, theta divisors on R6,l and R8,l defined in terms of the Mukai bundle of genus 6 and 8 curves, respectively. These bundles provide canonical embeddings of our curves in Grassmann varieties and describe fundamental aspects of the geometry of curves of these genera. Using the class of the divisor for g = 8 and l = 3, we are able to prove that R8,3 is of general type as well. Finally, in Chapter 4 we study the stability of the normal bundle of canonical genus 8 curves and prove that on a general curve the bundle is stable. For canonical genus 9 curves we prove stability at least with respect to subbundles of low ranks. We also provide some more evidence for the conjecture of M. Aprodu, G. Farkas, and A. Ortega that a a general canonical curve of every genus g >= 7 has stable normal bundle.