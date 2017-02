The increasing amount of road traffic necessitates approaches that somehow "intelligently" organize traffic. In this context, the study of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) has been performed for some time. The goals of such systems include, e.g., is the dynamic optimization of route choices in a road network and hence the improvement of traffic conditions. There are two main methodologies how an optimization can be performed: the optimization towards a Nash equilibrium or towards a system optimum. While Nash equilibria can be easily reached, e.g., when every driver selfishly optimizes his own route, reaching the system optimum is a challenging task and requires all drivers to cooperate in an altruistic manner in favor of the system from a global perspective. In this work, we discuss the design of a decentralized ITS that is capable of approximating system optimal route choices in the network avoiding that the drivers have to pay the full price of anarchy. The focus, in this context, lies on the applicability to real life situations where a number of difficulties has to be expected, e.g., an incomplete or incorrect view on the current traffic situation, the lack of future knowledge and an imperfect or limited communication channel. Facing these challenging questions, we develop solutions to a number of research questions, that arise from the aforementioned difficulties. Before we can do so, we focus on the fundamental concepts of traffic optimization with an emphasis both on the theoretical concepts as well as their applicability in real world environments.