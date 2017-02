Quantum sensors, such as atom interferometers and atomic clocks are used for high precision and accurate measurements of inertial forces and time and are therefore ideally suited to address fundamental questions in physics and to test the predictions of general relativity. The sensitivity of atom interferometers scales quadratically with the free evolution time and the use of quantum sensors in space is predestined to improve the accuracy of such tests by several orders of magnitude. Additionally, precise and accurate sensors for inertial forces are required in the field of navigation or geodesy where mobile devices based on atom interferometry are still rare. This work contributes to the development of highly sensitive and stable mobile quantum sensors. In the course of this thesis, three measurement comparisons of the gravitational acceleration with the mobile atom interferometer GAIN were performed at different geographic locations. The demonstrated stability of 5*10^-11 g after 10^5 s surpasses the one reached by classical gravimeters. With the goal of space-born atom interferometry, a compact laser system for operation of atom interferometry with Bose-Einstein condensates of rubidium on a sounding rocket was designed, qualified and put in operation. Additionally, three sounding rocket payloads were realized to show the technological maturity of the necessary subsystems. Doppler-free laser spectroscopy of rubidium and potassium was used to realize an optical frequency reference that was compared during the flights to an atomic microwave standard via a frequency comb. This measurement represents the first test of the Local Position Invariance in space. These activities pave the way for future deployment of quantum sensors in space enabling unprecedented tests of fundamental physics, space geodesy or even gravitational wave detection.