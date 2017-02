Analyzing the number of accidents between 2007 and 2011, registered by the Kommunale Unfallversicherung Bayern, revealed great regional differences in bicycle traffic accidents on the way to school in Bavaria. A multi-stage, multi-methodical study design was set up to find answers to the question, if it is actually more dangerous to cycle to school in districts with high accident rates. The reasons for regional discrepancies in these accident rates were identified, while a varying rate of bicycle use was detected the main cause for interregional differences in the number of accidents.Regression analysis indicated that the majority of spatial variance in accident rates is based on different cycling conditions; the further and more hilly the way to school, the less accidents occur. However, it can be assumed that this correlation is a consequence of lower bicycle use. On the other hand in regions with similar cycling conditions great differences in bicycle traffic accidents can be observed, which the study shows for the district-free, mid-sized cities Rosenheim and Schweinfurt. This case-control-study on the way-to-school mobility measured for the two cities the exposition-adjusted risk of accident and was performed to reveal if this effect is also caused by varying bicycle use rates. The study pinpointed the fact that distance- and time-related incidence rates are almost identical in both study regions,which is an evidence for bicycle use rates mainly affecting the number of accidents. The reasons for differing bicycle usage were examined empirically by questioning pupils and teachers. As a conclusion, accident black spots in pupils` bicycle traffic are statistical artefacts, as the accident risk was gathered from the accident rate without knowing bicycle use rates. However, regardless of the region, cycling to school is remarkably more dangerous than cycling to work, a fact that underlines the urgency to act preventively.