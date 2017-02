A particularly interesting organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) design adopts a host-guest strategy by dispersing a small amount of highly efficient emitter (the guest) into an appropriate transport matrix (the host). The host is utilized to transfer excitons to the emitter and to prevent triplet exciton quenching, thus high device performance can be achieved. The present thesis focuses on the relationship between the molecular structure and opto-electrical properties of carbazole/dibenzothiophene derivatives. The investigation encompasses seven of these derivatives for the host, in which the carbazole unit acts as a donor and the dibenzothiophene as an acceptor while they are linked through phenyl spacer(s). This choice of host materials enables to assess the impact of extended phenyl spacers and different acceptor to donor molar ratios. It was found that decreasing the phenyl spacer length enhances the device performance due to the larger both hole and electron densities in the emitting layer; and a 1:1 carbazole to dibenzothiophene ratio is favorable for device performance, since it balances the charge carriers in the emitting layer. Using these host materials, the work presented in this thesis demonstrates high-performance blue FIrpic-based phosphorescent OLEDs (PhOLEDs) and green 4CzIPN-based thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) OLEDs. The blue PhOLEDs and green TADF OLEDs with mDCP showed efficiencies of 43 cd/A (18.6%) and 66 cd/A (21%), respectively.