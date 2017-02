Laser ablation coupled to a mass spectrometer with inductively coupled plasma (LA-ICP-MS) is a promising direct solid sampling technique. Due to the lack of matrix matched standard materials laser ablation is not well established in polymer analysis. In a recent study a polymer dependent interaction with the laser beam was reported, which resulted in a polymer depending ablation rate. The usage of the carbon-13-signal intensity as internal standard to correct these differences as commonly applied has been critically discussed in literature. In this work as part of a BMBF-supported MaxLaP-project (matrix effects during laser ablation of polymers) matrix matched standards based on polyethylene and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene were developed. In these materials Br, Cd, Cu, Cr, Fe and Sb were incorporated as organic and inorganic compounds through extrusion. Quantitative composition of the materials was determined by ETV-ICP-OES, DC-arc-OES, XRF and ICP-MS after high pressure microwave digestion. Analytical methods were optimized for trace analysis in plastic matrices. Microscopic homogeneity was examined by µ-SyXRF as well as LA-ICP-MS. In order to investigate the matrix effects and to determine the possibility of a matrix independent calibration for plastic materials, the influence of the chemical form of the additives, size of the formed particles and the type of the plastic on the LA-ICP-MS measurements were analyzed. The correction of the material uptake by the carbon-13-signal was successfully applied for 21 different types of plastic. However, different incorporated additives show a different transport and ionization behavior. Furthermore, our results confirm a different enrichment of the additives depending on particle size and a significantly different particle formation for different types of plastic, which leads to a more pronounced elemental fractionation by not using a matrix matched calibration.