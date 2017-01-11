|Die Struktur der Landwirtschaft hat sich in vielen westlichen Ländern grundlegend geändert. In Westdeutschland, zum Beispiel, hat die Anzahl der Betriebe deutlich abgenommen, während die durchschnittliche Betriebsgröße von 7,4 ha im Jahr 1950 auf 42,9 ha im Jahr 2013 stieg. Um diese Entwicklung zu verstehen, müssen insbesondere die begrenzten Produktionskapazitäten berücksichtigt werden, die hinsichtlich der verfügbaren landwirtschaftlichen Nutzfläche oder der ehemaligen Milchquote existieren. Solche Kapazitätsbeschränkungen erzeugen einen direkten Zusammenhang zwischen dem Wachsen und Schrumpfen von Betrieben, da die Expansionsmöglichkeiten eines einzelnen Betriebes von frei werdenden Kapazitäten anderer Betriebe abhängen. Aus diesem Grund wird hier zunächst ein dynamisch stochastisches Gleichgewichtsmodell entwickelt, das auf mikroökonomischen Entscheidungen basiert und Markteintritt/-austritt für den Fall ausgeschöpfter Produktionskapazitäten darstellt. Der Kapazitätspreis ist dabei markträumend in dem Sinne, dass die Anzahl neuer Produktionseinheiten mit den aufgegebenen übereinstimmen muss. Die Industrie konvergiert unter diesen Bedingungen gegen ein stationäres Gleichgewicht, in dem Ein- und Austritt vorkommen, die Größenverteilung jedoch unverändert bleibt. Die Anpassung an diesen Zustand wird u.a. beschleunigt, wenn die fixen Eintrittskosten sinken. Eine Version des Modells wird dann auf den westdeutschen Milchsektor angewendet, um den Einfluss einer Quote auf den Strukturwandel zu untersuchen. Verglichen mit dem Szenario freien Wettbewerbs hemmt eine nicht-handelbare Quote die Anpassungsprozesse, während eine handelbare Quote Marktaustritte fördern und zu einer höheren durchschnittlichen Produktivität führen kann. Die Phase nach einer Quotenabschaffung ist geprägt von enormen Kapazitätsausweitungen und stark fallenden Preisen, falls die fixen Eintrittskosten niedrig sind. Diese Entwicklung ist weniger stark ausgebildet für höhere Eintrittskosten.
|The agricultural industry in Western countries has undergone a substantial structural change. In West Germany, for instance, the number of farms declined notably during the last decades while the average farm size increased from 7.4 ha in 1950 to 42.9 ha in 2013. A factor that needs to be considered when explaining this development is the limited sectoral production capacity, which exists in terms of agricultural land or the former milk quota regime. This limited capacity generates a direct interrelation between farm growth and farm shrinkage as a single farm''s investment option depends crucially on the possible release of production capacity by competitors. The contribution of this thesis is twofold: First, a dynamic stochastic equilibrium model is developed that accounts for microeconomic decision-making and represents an industry operating at an upper capacity limit. The capacity price is determined endogenously such that it offsets the mass of entering and exiting firms in an equilibrium. It is proven that the industry tends to a stationary equilibrium in the long-run, in which entry and exit still occur but the firm size distribution remains constant. Moreover, the adjustment speed to this steady state increases if either the discount factor or the fixed entry costs decrease. Second, the impact of a production quota on industry dynamics is assessed with regard to the former milk quota regime. After calibrating the model to the West German dairy sector, the quota constrained industry performance is compared to a quota free setup. While a non-tradable quota slows down the adjustment processes within the industry, a tradable production quota can stimulate firm turnover and lead to a higher average productivity level. If the entry costs are rather low, the transition phase after a quota removal is characterised by an enormous expansion of production capacity and a considerable output price drop. This development is less pronounced though for higher entry costs.