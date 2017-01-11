The agricultural industry in Western countries has undergone a substantial structural change. In West Germany, for instance, the number of farms declined notably during the last decades while the average farm size increased from 7.4 ha in 1950 to 42.9 ha in 2013. A factor that needs to be considered when explaining this development is the limited sectoral production capacity, which exists in terms of agricultural land or the former milk quota regime. This limited capacity generates a direct interrelation between farm growth and farm shrinkage as a single farm''s investment option depends crucially on the possible release of production capacity by competitors. The contribution of this thesis is twofold: First, a dynamic stochastic equilibrium model is developed that accounts for microeconomic decision-making and represents an industry operating at an upper capacity limit. The capacity price is determined endogenously such that it offsets the mass of entering and exiting firms in an equilibrium. It is proven that the industry tends to a stationary equilibrium in the long-run, in which entry and exit still occur but the firm size distribution remains constant. Moreover, the adjustment speed to this steady state increases if either the discount factor or the fixed entry costs decrease. Second, the impact of a production quota on industry dynamics is assessed with regard to the former milk quota regime. After calibrating the model to the West German dairy sector, the quota constrained industry performance is compared to a quota free setup. While a non-tradable quota slows down the adjustment processes within the industry, a tradable production quota can stimulate firm turnover and lead to a higher average productivity level. If the entry costs are rather low, the transition phase after a quota removal is characterised by an enormous expansion of production capacity and a considerable output price drop. This development is less pronounced though for higher entry costs.