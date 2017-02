This dissertation aims to understand how people connect their biographies with historical and recent collective events. Through the concept of generational narratives, life-stories of individuals born after dramatic periods of political violence in Argentina and Chile, are examined. By recounting two generations’ stories in two post-dictatorial countries, political paths, economic divergences, and cultural differences are disclosed. In these contexts, collective memories of and processes of coming to terms with those difficult pasts are entangled in periods of neoliberal economic transformation, political polarization as well as youth mobilization. Every ‘generational site’ brings to the fore a narrative plot which encompasses past events and present processes of meaning attribution. The investigation shed lights on Maurice Halbwachs’ notion of ‘the living bond of generations’, i.e., how past and present times are lively connected through generational bonds, memories and stories.