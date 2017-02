The aim of this study was, to examine the suitability of the Coulter Counter for udder health monitoring. Therefore a sample preparation method was developed as precondition for using the Coulter Counter for online Monitoring. The preparation method allows to prepare the samples within a few minutes to make them measurable in the Coulter Counter. For this a high speed centrifugation in overhead position is used (1600 × g; 4 °C; 15 min). This guarantees to measure the cells of the cell pellet as well as of the supernatant, without any fat particles in the sample. It could be shown that the particle size distribution changes during a mastitis. Based on the data of the particle size distribution algorithms to differentiate the udder health status could be developed. The classification of the udder health status could be done with a specifity of 100 % for the status healthy, 96.6 % for the status subclinical infected and 91.2 % for the status clinical infected.