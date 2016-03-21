edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

Autor(en): Christopher Boortz
Titel: Irrational Exuberance and Herding in Financial Markets
Erscheinungsdatum: 21.03.2016
Erschienen in: Sonderforschungsbereich 649: Ökonomisches Risiko  16 ISSN: 1860-5664
Fachgebiet(e): Statistik ; Wirtschaft
Schlagwörter (eng): Herding, Social Learning, Contrarianism, (Partial) Informational Cascade, Ambiguity, Choquet Expected Utility, NEO-Additive Capacities
Herausgeber: Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Wirtschaftswissenschaftliche Fakultät
In the context of a two-state, two-trader financial market herd model introduced by Avery and Zemsky (1998) we investigate how informational ambiguity in conjunction with waves of optimism and pessimism affect investor behavior, social learning and price dynamics. Without ambiguity, neither herding nor contrarianism is possible. If there is ambiguity and agents have invariant ambiguity preferences, only contrarianism is possible. If on the other hand ambiguity is high and traders become overly exuberant (or desperate) as the asset price surges (or plummets), we establish that investor herding may drive prices away from fundamentals with economically relevant probability.
 
