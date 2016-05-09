edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

Band einer Schriftenreihe

Autor(en): Alona Zharova; Andrija Mihoci; Wolfgang Karl Härdle
Titel: Academic Ranking Scales in Economics – Prediction and Imputation
Erscheinungsdatum: 09.05.2016
Erschienen in: Sonderforschungsbereich 649: Ökonomisches Risiko  20 ISSN: 1860-5664
Volltext: pdf (urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100243645)
Fachgebiet(e): Statistik ; Wirtschaft
Schlagwörter (eng): quantile regression, scientometrics, ranking, Handelsblatt, RePEc, Google Scholar
Herausgeber: Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Wirtschaftswissenschaftliche Fakultät
Abstract (ger):
Publications are a vital element of any scientist’s career. It is not only the number of media outlets but aslo the quality of published research that enters decisions on jobs, salary, tenure, etc. Academic ranking scales in economics and other disciplines are, therefore, widely used in classification, judgment and scientific depth of individual research. These ranking systems are competing, allow for different disciplinary gravity and sometimes give orthogonal results. Here a statistical analysis of the interconnection between Handelsblatt (HB), Research Papers in Economics (RePEc, here RP) and Google Scholar (GS) systems is presented. Quantile regression allows us to successfully predict missing ranking data and to obtain a so-called HB Common Score and to carry out a cross-rankings analysis. Based on the merged ranking data from different data providers, we discuss the ranking systems dependence, analyze the age effect and study the relationship between the research expertise areas and the ranking performance.
 
