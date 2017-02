Neurons are excitable systems. Their responses to excitations above a certain threshold are spikes. Usually, spike generation is shaped by several feedback mechanisms that can act on slow time scales. These can lead to phenomena such as spike-frequency adaptation, reverse spike-frequency adaptation, or bursting. In addition to these, neurons are subject to several sources of noise and interact with other neurons, in the connected complexity of a neural network. Yet how does the interplay of feedback mechanisms, noise as well as interaction with other neurons affect spike generation? This thesis examines how spike generation in noise-driven excitable systems is influenced by slow feedback processes and coupling to other excitable systems. To this end, spike generation in three setups is considered: (i) in a single excitable system, which is complemented by a slow feedback mechanism, (ii) in a set of coupled excitable systems, and (iii) in a set of strongly-coupled bursting neurons. In each of these setups, the statistics of spiking is investigated by a combination of analytical methods and computer simulations. The main result of the first setup is that the interplay of strong positive (excitatory) feedback and noise leads to noise-controlled bistability. It enables excitable systems to switch between different modes of spike generation. In (ii), spike generation is strongly affected by the choice of the coupling strengths and the number of connections. Analytical approximations are derived that relate the number of connections to the firing rate and the spike train variability. In (iii), it is found that negative (inhibitory) feedback causes very irregular behavior of the isolated bursters, while strong coupling to the network regularizes the bursting.