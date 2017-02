A quarter of a century has passed since the reunification of Germany. The proportion of young people who acquire a university entrance qualification and those who attend university subsequently differ in part considerably between East and West Germany. This survey examines different individual and contextual factors, which influence the decision to attend university, for the first time by contrasting cohorts since 1990, using a specifically developed model, which closely follows the rational choice model by Erikson & Jonsson and the life-course theory approach by Mayer. The transition to a university is one threshold in the complete educational after-school career. Therefore, the educational careers of two cohorts entitled to study are for the first time examined as a whole, regarding further training, as well as occupational trajectories and family development over a period of ten and a half years after schooldays; by means of sequence pattern analyses, typical sequential patterns of school leavers from East and respectively West Germany are identified. For the examination of the central research question concerning convergences, divergences and permanent differences with regard to the individual and contextual factors, which have influenced study decisions and after-school educational careers since 1990 in East and West Germany, this investigation uses data from the DZHW panels about persons entitled to study from 1990, 1994, 1999, 2002, and 2006. To sum up, numerous convergences and commonalities can be identified, especially regarding the individual factors, which influence the decision to attend university. But typical East-West differences appear with regard to the importance of the previous educational career and the anticipated costs to study, but also the distance of university. The after-school educational and life courses have already many common features in the cohort from 1990. New differences have developed in the cohort from 1999.