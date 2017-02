Elastography is a diagnostic imaging technology for the quantification of speed or amplitude of external induced shear waves. The shear wave speed c is used as diagnostic marker for the staging of liver fibrosis. In contrast, the shear wave amplitude in the myocardial wall is sensitive to pathologic elasticity alterations induced by cardiac insufficiency. Current methods have a less penetration depth or low spatial resolution. This limits the investigation of liver in patients with ascites or adiposity and of the heart. Therefore the time harmonic vibration, inducing shear waves in deep tissue is combined with the time efficient ultrasound elastography in this work. In the liver, c and the dispersion of c as marker for elasticity and for viscosity respectively was measured in 11 volunteers and 24 patient with cirrhosis. Relative elasticity changes of the myocardial muscle were assessed by measuring shear wave amplitude in real-time in 11 volunteers. As an outlook, one patient with diastolic dysfunction was investigated. The shear wave speed in liver is c=1.77(15)ms for the volunteers and c=3.10(55)ms for the patients with cirrhosis. The 100%age separation between both groups confirms the stability and the diagnostic potential of these new method. In volunteers the shear wave amplitude in the myocardial wall decreases by 121(34)ms prior to heart contraction and increases by 56(29)ms prior to relaxation. This times correlate to the cardiac isovolumetric contraction and relaxation times. for the first times, the new time harmonic ultrasound elastography allows the quantification of shear wave speed in the whole liver even in patients with ascites or adiposity. This extends the field of application for liver-elastography in clinical diagnostics substantially. Furthermore the tension changes in the myocardial wall can be measured in vivo and in real-time. For the first time, this new modality opens the possibility to diagnose pathological alterations by elastography.