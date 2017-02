This study provides insights into the history of the Kenyan Highlands from a linguistic (dialectological) perspective. It relies on a vast amount of empirical language data that covers all varieties subsumed under the label Central Kenya Bantu (E50), among them Gikuyu, Kamba, and Meru. The thesis is divided into three parts: The first part offers a thorough quantitative analysis (dialectological survey) by means of dialectometry and multidimensional scaling. Here, it is assessed to which degree the different varieties share their phonological and lexical inventory. This allows us to establish a synchronic classification of Central Kenya Bantu showing a split into the groups Eastern, Western, and Kamba. Second, the qualitative dialectological analysis investigates the ways in which inheritance and language contact contributed to the synchronic profile of Central Kenya Bantu. Finally, the linguistic findings are correlated with historical accounts gathered through a study of local oral traditions. This enables us to specify some of the socio-historical processes that shaped the various communities in the vicinity of Mount Kenya over the past 500 years.