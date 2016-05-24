edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

Autor(en): Simon Trimborn; Wolfgang Karl Härdle
Titel: CRIX an Index for blockchain based Currencies
Erscheinungsdatum: 24.05.2016
Erschienen in: Sonderforschungsbereich 649: Ökonomisches Risiko  21 ISSN: 1860-5664
Fachgebiet(e): Statistik ; Wirtschaft
Schlagwörter (eng): Index construction, bitcoin, model selection, AIC, cryptocurrency, CRIX
Herausgeber: Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Wirtschaftswissenschaftliche Fakultät
The S&P500 or DAX30 are important benchmarks for the financial industry. These and other indices describe different compositions of certain segments of the financial markets. For currency markets, the IMF offers the index SDR. Prior to the Euro, the ECU existed, which was an index representing the development of European currencies. It is surprising, though, to see that the common index providers have not mapped emerging e-coins into an index yet because with cryptos like Bitcoin, a new kind of asset of great public interest has arisen. Index providers decide on a fixed number of index constituents which will represent the market segment. It is a huge challenge to set this fixed number and develop the rules to find the constituents, especially since markets change and this has to be taken into account. A method relying on the AIC is proposed to quickly react to market changes and therefore enable us to create an index, referred to as CRIX, for the cryptocurrency market. The codes used to obtain the results in this paper are available via www.quantlet.de.
 
