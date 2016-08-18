|edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
|Autor(en):
|Simon Voigts
|Titel:
|Revisiting the effect of VAT changes on output – The importance of pass-through dynamics
|Erscheinungsdatum:
|18.08.2016
|Erschienen in:
Sonderforschungsbereich 649: Ökonomisches Risiko 26 ISSN: 1860-5664
|Volltext:
|pdf (urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100243744)
|Fachgebiet(e):
|Statistik ; Wirtschaft
|Schlagwörter (eng):
|Fiscal multipliers, value added tax, tax pass-through, DSGE models
|Herausgeber:
|Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Wirtschaftswissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Abstract (eng):
|Standard models used in academic and institutional research implement the value-added tax (VAT) as a simple consumption tax levied on consumers, implying that tax changes instantaneously translate into consumer price changes. This corresponds to immediate tax pass-though, which is, however, inconsistent with a wealth of empirical evidence for gradual pass-through. I investigate how empirically plausible pass-through dynamics affect VAT multipliers in a New-Keynesian DSGE model relative to instantaneous pass-through under the conventional modeling strategy. To this end, I propose an approach to reconcile passthrough in the model with empirical estimates, and find that short-run multipliers decline by about 50% once we account for empirically observed pass-through dynamics. Standard models thus dramatically overestimate the short-run impact of VAT changes.
