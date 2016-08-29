|edoc-Server der Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
Vera Angelova; Tobias Regner
Can a Bonus Overcome Moral Hazard? – An Experiment on Voluntary Payments, Competition, and Reputation in Markets for Expert Services
29.08.2016
Sonderforschungsbereich 649: Ökonomisches Risiko 27 ISSN: 1860-5664
pdf (urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100243752)
Statistik ; Wirtschaft
competition, asymmetric information, reputation, reciprocity, experiments, expert services, deception, voluntary payment, principal-agent, sender-receiver game
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Wirtschaftswissenschaftliche Fakultät
Interactions between players with private information and opposed interests are often prone to bad advice and inefficient outcomes, e.g. markets for financial or health care services. In a deception game we investigate experimentally which factors could improve advice quality. Besides advisor competition and identifiability we add the possibility for clients to make a voluntary payment, a bonus, after observing advice quality. We observe a positive effect on the rate of truthful advice when the bonus creates multiple opportunities to reciprocate, that is, when the bonus is combined with identifiability (leading to several client-advisor interactions over the course of the game) or competition (allowing one advisor to have several clients who may reciprocate within one period). Moreover, identifiability significantly increases truth-telling under competition.
