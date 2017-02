Natural behavior occurs in multiple sensory and motor modalities and is dependent on sensory feedback that constantly adjusts behavior. To investigate the underlying neuronal correlates of natural behavior, it is useful to have access to state-of-the-art recording equipment that frequently requires head-fixation. This limitation has been addressed with various approaches such as virtual reality with air ball or treadmill systems. However, these systems have several disadvantages. Here we developed a novel tool, the Air-Track system, an easy to build, head-fixed behavioral environment that requires only minimal computational processing. The Air-Track is a lightweight, physical maze floating on an air table that has all the properties of the “real” world, including multiple sensory modalities tightly coupled to motor actions. To test this system, we trained mice in Go/No-Go and two-alternative forced choice tasks. A custom-controlled camera system monitored animal location, and generated data that could be used to calculate reaction times in the visual and somatosensory discrimination tasks. To track the motion of the Air Track system we developed a “Pixy” tracking system based on an off-the-shelf camera system (Pixy). We then expanded the development into a generalized and automated optical method for real-time and post-hoc tracking of mice motor behavior in both head-fixed and freely moving conditions. Air-Track and Pixy-Tracking systems are convenient “one-size-fits-all” solutions that facilitate the combination of quantitative natural behavior with virtually any system for monitoring or manipulating brain activity in a neuroscience laboratory.