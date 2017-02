Dissertation

Plant quality can be influenced by acclimatisation. Most of the previous studies on plants for interior landscaping focused mainly on external quality. Therefore, this thesis presents the results of a study on Ficus benjamina and Chamaedorea elegans, investigating and analysing primarily inner quality characteristics (carbohydrates, chlorophyll, and flavonols). However, external quality characteristics (morphology, habitus, and vitality) were considered as well. In a first step, a new method was developed to determine the sugar content (fructose, glucose, sucrose) for both species. Cultivation of F. benjamina and Ch. elegans plants was carried out in five consecutive steps following standard practice of the value chain: production, light acclimatisation, transport in darkness, regeneration and interior spaces. These phases simulated different cultivation conditions, particularly varying light treatments. During the value chain the carbohydrate content (sugar and starch) in F. benjamina decreased 15 to 30 % and in Ch. elegans about 50 %. Light intensities below 350 µmol m 2 s-1 diminished carbohydrate concentrations depending on the plant species investigated. Based on these findings additional experiments were undertaken testing sugar supplied via the nutrient solution (7.5 g l-1, 10 g l-1 and 20 g l-1 sucrose). Both species investigated responded with different carbohydrate concentration and vitality. Sugar nutrition was particularly beneficial for Ch. elegans. This work provides a comprehensive and current overview of the capabilities and limitations to influence plant quality and vitality by light acclimatisation and sugar nutrition. For the first time, carbohydrate dynamics in interior plants has been studied in long term experiments in relation to their key cultivation stages for two important model species.