The monocarboxylate transporter 8 (Mct8) is the most specific thyroid hormone (TH) transporter. Mutations lead to a severe form of psychomotor retardation in combination with abnormal TH concentrations in sera. The global Mct8-deficient mouse model was intensively studied and it replicates the endocrine, but not the human neurological phenotype. To test the hypothesis, that a disturbed uptake of T3 especially into neurons is responsible for the phenotype, we generated a neuron-specific Mct8-deficient mouse model (CamK-Cre;Mct8fl/fl). CamK-Cre;Mct8fl/fl mice exhibit a functional Mct8-expressing blood-brain-barrier and a functional hypothalamus pituitary thyroid axis. NMR analyses of the cerebral energy metabolism of CamK-Cre;Mct8fl/fl mice after [1-13C] glucose injection revealed less enrichment of lactate and a reduced lactate dehydrogenase activity. Moreover, especially astrocyte-specific expressed transporter and enzymes of neurotransmitter metabolism and their biosynthesis are significantly reduced in comparison to control mice. These results point to a decelerated cerebral metabolism as well as a reduced neuronal activity caused by the neuronal loss of Mct8. In addition, we studied the impact of Mct8 on the energy metabolism in primary wildtype and Mct8-deficient astrocyte and neuron cultures by use of the Seahorse Flux Analyzer. Mct8-deficient neurons show a reduced uptake of TH, which results in a reduced expression of OXPHOS relevant proteins as well as a reduced oxygen consumption rate. Therefore, the in vitro raised data provide the observed changes of the CamK-Cre;Mct8fl/fl mice regarding a reduced synaptic activity as well as a reduced cerebral metabolism. Taken together, the data clearly shows that basic mechanisms of the cerebral metabolism are hampered in neuronal Mct8 deficiency. The role of Mct8 in this context needs further analyses with the help of conditional mouse models (astrocyte-specific) and primary co-culture models.