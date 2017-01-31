|Autor(en):
|
Franziska Meyer
| Titel:
|
Zelltyp-spezifische Inaktivierung von Mct8 in Gehirnzellen – in vivo und in vitro Analysen des Gehirnstoffwechsels
|Gutachter:
|
Werner Kloas; Ulrich Schweizer; Klaudia Brix
|Erscheinungsdatum:
|
31.01.2017
|Volltext:
|
pdf
(urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100243808)
|Fachgebiet(e):
|
Biowissenschaften, Biologie
|Schlagwörter (ger):
| NMR, Neuron, Schilddrüsenhormon, Energiestoffwechsel, Monocarboxylattransporter 8 (Mct8), Astrozyt
|Schlagwörter (eng):
| NMR, neuron, energy metabolism, thyroid hormone, monocarboxylate transporter 8 (Mct8), astrocyte
|Einrichtung:
|
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Lebenswissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Lizenz:
|
|Zitationshinweis:
|
Meyer, Franziska:
Zelltyp-spezifische Inaktivierung von Mct8 in Gehirnzellen – in vivo und in vitro Analysen des Gehirnstoffwechsels;
Dissertation,
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Lebenswissenschaftliche Fakultät , publiziert am 31.01.2017, urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100243808
|Metadatenexport:
Um
den gesamten Metadatensatz im Endnote- oder
Bibtex-Format zu speichern,
klicken Sie bitte auf den entsprechenden Link.
|
Endnote
Bibtex
|print on demand:
Wenn
Sie auf dieses Icon klicken, können Sie
ein Druckexemplar dieser Publikation bestellen.
|
|Abstract (ger):
|Der Monocarboxylattransporter 8 (Mct8) ist ein spezifischer Schilddrüsenhormon (SDH)-Transporter. MCT8-Mutationen führen zu einer psychomotorischen Retardierung in Kombination mit abnormalen SDH-Serumkonzentrationen. Das konstitutiv Mct8-defiziente Mausmodell repliziert den endokrinologischen, jedoch nicht den humanen neurologischen Phänotyp. Um die Hypothese eines stark beeinträchtigten T3-Transportes speziell in Neuronen als Ursache zu untersuchen, wurde das Neuron-spezifische Mct8-defiziente Mausmodell (CamK-Cre;Mct8fl/fl) generiert. Neben einer funktionalen, Mct8-exprimierenden Blut-Hirn-Schranke liegt eine funktionale Hypophysen-Hypothalamus-Schilddrüsen Achse vor. NMR-Analysen des zerebralen Energiestoffwechsels von CamK-Cre;Mct8fl/fl-Mäusen zeigen nach [1-13C] Glukoseinfusion verringerte Laktatintensitäten sowie eine reduzierte Laktatdehydrogenase-Aktivität. Zudem sind Astrozyten-spezifische Transporter und Enzyme des Neurotransmitterstoffwechsels und deren Biosynthese in ihrer Genexpression reduziert. Somit führt der neuronale Mct8-Verlust zu einem verlangsamten zerebralen Metabolismus sowie einer reduzierten neuronalen Aktivität.
Die Rolle von Mct8 im Energiestoffwechsel wurde außerdem in primären Mct8-defizienten Astrozyten- und Neuronkulturen mittels Seahorse Flux Analyzer untersucht. In Mct8-defizienten Neuronen kommt es zu einer verringerten SDH-Aufnahme, was in einer verringerten Expression von OXPHOS-relevanten Proteinen sowie in einer verringerten Sauerstoffverbrauchsrate resultiert. Somit stützen die in vitro Daten die des CamK-Cre;Mct8fl/fl-Mausmodelles bezüglich einer reduzierten neuronalen Aktivität sowie eines verlangsamten zerebralen Stoffwechsels.
Zusammenfassend zeigen die Ergebnisse, dass grundlegende Mechanismen des zerebralen Stoffwechsels bei neuronaler Mct8-Defizienz beeinträchtigt sind und die Rolle von Mct8 mit Hilfe weiterer konditioneller Mausmodelle (Astrozyten-spezifisch) und primären Ko-Kulturmodellen untersucht werden muss.
|Abstract (eng):
|The monocarboxylate transporter 8 (Mct8) is the most specific thyroid hormone (TH) transporter. Mutations lead to a severe form of psychomotor retardation in combination with abnormal TH concentrations in sera. The global Mct8-deficient mouse model was intensively studied and it replicates the endocrine, but not the human neurological phenotype. To test the hypothesis, that a disturbed uptake of T3 especially into neurons is responsible for the phenotype, we generated a neuron-specific Mct8-deficient mouse model (CamK-Cre;Mct8fl/fl). CamK-Cre;Mct8fl/fl mice exhibit a functional Mct8-expressing blood-brain-barrier and a functional hypothalamus pituitary thyroid axis. NMR analyses of the cerebral energy metabolism of CamK-Cre;Mct8fl/fl mice after [1-13C] glucose injection revealed less enrichment of lactate and a reduced lactate dehydrogenase activity. Moreover, especially astrocyte-specific expressed transporter and enzymes of neurotransmitter metabolism and their biosynthesis are significantly reduced in comparison to control mice. These results point to a decelerated cerebral metabolism as well as a reduced neuronal activity caused by the neuronal loss of Mct8.
In addition, we studied the impact of Mct8 on the energy metabolism in primary wildtype and Mct8-deficient astrocyte and neuron cultures by use of the Seahorse Flux Analyzer. Mct8-deficient neurons show a reduced uptake of TH, which results in a reduced expression of OXPHOS relevant proteins as well as a reduced oxygen consumption rate. Therefore, the in vitro raised data provide the observed changes of the CamK-Cre;Mct8fl/fl mice regarding a reduced synaptic activity as well as a reduced cerebral metabolism.
Taken together, the data clearly shows that basic mechanisms of the cerebral metabolism are hampered in neuronal Mct8 deficiency. The role of Mct8 in this context needs further analyses with the help of conditional mouse models (astrocyte-specific) and primary co-culture models.