The energy spectrum of cosmic rays can provide important clues as to their origin and propagation. Different experimental techniques have to be combined to cover the full energy range: Direct detection experiments at lower energies and indirect detection via air showers at higher energies. In addition to detecting cosmic rays at Earth, we can also study them via the electromagnetic radiation, in particular gamma rays, that they emit in interactions with gas, dust, and electromagnetic fields near the acceleration regions or in interstellar space. In the following I will present two studies, both using data taken by the imaging air Cherenkov telescope (IACT) VERITAS. First, I present a measurement of the cosmic ray iron energy spectrum. I use a novel template likelihood method to reconstruct the primary energy and arrival direction, which is for the first time adapted for the use with iron-induced showers. I further use the presence of direct Cherenkov light emitted by charged primary particles before the first interaction to identify iron-induced showers, and a multi-variate classifier to measure the remaining background contribution. The energy spectrum of iron nuclei is well described by a power law in the energy range of 20 to 500 TeV. Second, I present a search for gamma-ray emission above 100 GeV from the three star-forming galaxies Arp 220, IRAS 17208-0014, and IC342. Galaxies with high star formation rates contain many young and middle-aged supernova remnants, which accelerate cosmic rays. These cosmic rays are expected to interact with the dense interstellar medium in the star-forming regions to emit gamma-ray photons up to very high energies. No gamma-ray emission is detected from the studied objects and the resulting limits begin to constrain theoretical models of the cosmic ray acceleration and propagation in Arp 220.