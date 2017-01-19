|Autor(en):
|
Iryna Parkhomenko
| Titel:
|
Agreement and transitivity in Middle Ukrainian resultative and passive -no/-to constructions – a corpus-based diachronic investigation
|Gutachter:
|
Roland Meyer; Björn Hansen
|Erscheinungsdatum:
|
19.01.2017
|Volltext:
|
pdf
(urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100243825)
|Fachgebiet(e):
|
Literatur in anderen Sprachen
|Schlagwörter (ger):
|Korpuslinguistik, diachrone Syntax, Mittelukrainisch, periphrastisches Passiv, -no, -to Konstruktion
|Schlagwörter (eng):
|corpus linguistics, diachronic change, Middle Ukrainian, periphrastic passive, -no, -to construction
|Einrichtung:
|
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Philosophische Fakultät II
|Lizenz:
|
|Zitationshinweis:
|
Parkhomenko, Iryna:
Agreement and transitivity in Middle Ukrainian resultative and passive -no/-to constructions – a corpus-based diachronic investigation;
Dissertation,
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Philosophische Fakultät II , publiziert am 19.01.2017, urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100243825
|Metadatenexport:
Um
den gesamten Metadatensatz im Endnote- oder
Bibtex-Format zu speichern,
klicken Sie bitte auf den entsprechenden Link.
|
Endnote
Bibtex
|print on demand:
Wenn
Sie auf dieses Icon klicken, können Sie
ein Druckexemplar dieser Publikation bestellen.
|
|Abstract (ger):
|Die ukrainische Sprache, die zu den Nominativ-Akkusativ-Sprachen gehört, weist sowohl historisch als auch synchron Abweichungen vom kanonischen Lizensierungsmuster dieser beiden Kasus auf. So kennt das Ukrainische resultative, inkongruente, in den Finitheitsmerkmalen neutralisierten Passiv-Partizipien auf -no, -to, die wie finite Aktiv-Verben ihrem internen Argument Akkusativ zuweisen, aber historisch auch Nominativ am Patiensargument lizensierten. Solche Kasus-Zuweisung am Patiens passivischer und impersonaler Verben bei fehlender oder Default-Kongruenz stellt einen wichtigen Prüfstein für die theoretische Erfassung von Kasus, Finitheitsmerkmale und Subjektmarkierung dar. Das Ziel der Untersuchung war, über die etymologische Fragestellung hinaus, ein korpus-basiertes und quantifizierbares Bild des diachronen grammatischen Wandels der -no, -to-Formen im Mittelukrainischen zu erstellen. Synchron sind -no, -to bereits gut erforscht: die Struktur erlaubt eine overte Agensangabe im Instrumental und eine optional eingesetzte overte Kopula. Diagnostische Subjekteigenschaften wie Kontrolle in die Infinitiv- und Partizipialkontexte, sowie die Bindung von Reflexiva greifen nicht. Historisch dagegen bestehen noch große empirische Lücken und Beschreibungsdesiderate. Es wurden einige der empirischen Lücken in der Diachronie der -no, -to auf der Grundlage eines elektronischen, diachronen (1500-1800) mittelgroßen Korpus literarischer und administrativer Texte geschlossen: die Arbeit beschäftigt sich mit der Kongruenz und Transitivität der -no, -to und untersucht sie parallel zu den morphologisch identischen passiven kongruierenden -no, -to.
|Abstract (eng):
|The Ukrainian language belongs to the nominative-accusative languages and demonstrates both historically and synchronically the deviations from the canonical case licensing pattern. That is, Ukrainian has resultative, non-agreeing and non-finite passive participles ending in either -no or -to that assign accusative to their internal argument, just like finite active verbs do. Historically -no, -to forms licensed the nominative on the patience argument as well. Accusative case assignment on the patience in impersonal verbs that lack agreement represents an important touchstone for the theoretical understanding of case, finiteness and subject marking. Along with the etymological questions, the aim of this investigation was to obtain a corpus-based quantifiable picture of the diachronic grammatical change of -no, -to forms in Middle Ukrainian. The modern -no, -to structure has already been properly investigated: it is clear that the structure allows for an overt agent phrase in instrumental and for an optional copula. Diagnostic subject properties like control into the infinitival and participial contexts, as well as the binding of reflexives do not apply. Historically however, there are large empirical gaps and desiderata as to the development of -no, -to. The thesis closes several of the empirical gaps in the diachrony of -no, -to on the basis of a middle-sized electronic corpus of literary and administrative texts from 1500-1800. The thesis deals with the agreement and transitivity of non-agreeing -no, -to that have been investigated parallel to the morphologically identical to them agreeing passive -no, -to.