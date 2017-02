An epitaxial growth of GaP/Si heterostructures for the fabrication of low-noise GaP/Si nanodiode array based on nanowires is reported. The grown films were characterized using X-ray diffraction, scanning-electron microscopy, atomic-force microscopy and electrical measurements. Besides that, the interface between the epilayer and the substrate was deeply studied using a low-frequency noise (LFN) spectroscopy. The GaP epilayers were grown on p-type Si (100)substrates using gas-source molecular-beam epitaxy system. The dependence of surface morphology and crystal quality on the growth conditions was intensively investigated for minimizing the defects. The heterostructure films were grown at an optimal growth temperature of 400 C and a nominal thickness of 500 nm. In order to improve the crystalline quality of the heterostructures, a new thermal annealing method was proposed, and referred to as step-graded annealing (SGA). In this method, the temperature was increased gradually to the annealing temperature to reduce the strain relaxation in the epilayers. A highly improvement in the crystal quality was confirmed using the SGA method. In addition, the epilayers were found to be n-type autodoped, and exhibited diode rectification behavior. Furthermore, the trap levels in the band gap, which were revealed via LFN measurements, were found to be suppressed in the annealed films. Thereafter, gold-mesh nanopatterns on the GaP surfaces were fabricated using an electron-beam lithography, as a step for the fabrication of GaP nanowires. A metal-assisted chemical etching technique with a mixture of HF:KMnO4 was carried out to fabricate GaP nanowires. GaP/Si heterojunction nanodiodes were then fabricated using an Au-Ge/Ni contact on the top of the GaP nanowires as well as an Al/Ni contact on the backside of Si. Transport properties of the nanodiode array confirmed the possibility of using the array as a low-frequency electronic device.