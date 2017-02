Mesenchymal stromal cells (MSC) support endogenous tissue regeneration and seem to be low immunogenic, allowing application across MHC barriers. But little is known about the mechanisms for their immunomodulation. Hence, the main goal of this study was to understand if MSC interfere with the crosstalk between dendritic cells (DC), natural killer (NK) and T cells by influencing DC maturation. This network is important for efficient priming of naïve T cells into type 1 helper T cells (Th1). Bone marrow-derived MSC (BM-MSC) had diverse effects on DC maturation in vitro, depending on the DC subset and the time of interaction. BM MSC inhibited differentiation but not maturation of monocyte-derived DC (moDC). They did not have a clear effect on maturation of plasmacytoid DC (pDC), whereas they induced a tolerogenic phenotype in activated CD1c+ myeloid DC (mDC), characterized by an impaired CCR7-dependent migration and a tolerogenic cytokine profile. Consequently, BM-MSC-licensed mDC displayed a reduced ability to induce IFNγ production in NK cells due to their altered IL 12/IL 10 secretion. BM MSC-licensed mDC also induced less efficiently Th1 lineage commitment of naïve T cells. Similar results were observed with placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (PLX PAD). Samples from critical limb ischemia (CLI) patients treated with MHC-unmatched PLX-PAD within a phase I clinical trial were analysed for alloimmunogenicity. None of the patients developed a significant memory T cell response specific to the allogeneic cells, which might be explainable by our in vitro observations. MSC are difficult to detect in tissues because a set of lineage markers is needed. Here, CD73+CD90+CD105+CD45-CD34-CD14-CD19- MSC could be identified in human placenta cryosections using a novel multiplex-immunohistology technique (chipcytometry), offering the possibility to investigate the crosstalk between injected MSC and attracted immune cells in patient biopsies in the future.