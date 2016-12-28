|Publikationsart:
|
Buch
|Autor(en):
|
Tania Bazzani; Nicola Gundt; Agata Ludera-Ruszel; Effrosyni Bakirtzi; María Salas Porras
|Titel:
|
“Security” in the EU. An overview of the passive and active labour market policies in the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Spain and Greece.
|Herausgeber:
|
Reinhard Singer; Tania Bazzani
|ISBN:
|
978-3-86004-325-7
|Erstveröffentlichung:
|
28.12.2016
|Einreichung:
|
28.12.2016
|Veröffentlichung auf edoc:
|
13.02.2017
|Status:
|
published
peer_reviewed
|Volltext:
|
pdf
(urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100243881)
|Fachgebiet(e):
|
Recht ;
Soziale Probleme, Sozialarbeit ;
Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie, Anthropologie ;
Wirtschaft
|Schlagwörter (eng):
|Labour Market Policies, Unemployment, Activation, Flexicurity, Social Security Law, Labour Law
|Einrichtung:
|
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Juristische Fakultät
|Metadatenexport:
Um
den gesamten Metadatensatz im Endnote- oder
Bibtex-Format zu speichern,
klicken Sie bitte auf den entsprechenden Link.
|
Endnote
Bibtex
|print on demand:
Wenn
Sie auf dieses Icon klicken, können Sie
ein Druckexemplar dieser Publikation bestellen.
|