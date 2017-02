Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive imaging method based on the effect of nuclear magnetic resonance. It is used in healthcare as well as in research. MRI at magnetic field strengths of 1.5 Tesla and 3 Tesla is well established. The gain in signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) intrinsic to higher magnetic field strength fuels the vigorous research field of Ultrahigh field (UHF) MRI at 7.0 T and above. Nevertheless for MRI based upon proton imaging the wavelength of the transmitted electro-magnetic fields slowly departs from the semi-static regime and reaches the dimension of the transection of the human body at 7.0 T. This gives rise to constructive and destructive interferences that potentially render image quality non-diagnostic for clinical use. Therefore is work proposes the worlds’ first 32 channel antenna array for cardiovascular MRI at 7.0 T. Electro-magnetic field simulations are utilized to study the capabilities of multi-channel RF antenna arrays to mitigate destructive interferences and provided the basis for a workflow towards homogenization of the electromagnetic radio-frequency field. Pre-clinical studies showed the capabilities and limits of translating the SNR gain of UHF MRI into clinical beneficial numbers, namely increased spatial or temporal resolution or scan time shortening. To make further use of the benefits of UHR MRI and to make a step towards first-hand spatial resolved information of biological processes in human tissue sodium imaging of the human heart was enabled with the design of a tailored antenna array. The results were reconstructed into the first movies of the human heart at 7.0 T based on sodium signal. This profound technological basis for radio frequency excitation and reception in UHF MRI can be expected to pave the way for broader clinical studies at 7.0 T with the ultimate goal to improve the quality and the earliness of treatment decisions in future clinical practice.