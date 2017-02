Over the recent years, there have been a significant increase in financial data availability. On the other hand, financial markets have experienced sharp and often unforeseen changes in their dynamics. This tendency has caused the need for risk modeling approaches addressing both high dimensionality problem and accustoming for dynamic non Gaussian structure. The primary aim of this dissertation is to propose several risk modeling approaches which allow for simultaneous dimension reduction and dynamic structures in three setups: 1) asset allocation and hedging, 2) stochastic surface modeling and 3) systemic risk determination. Proposed models demonstrate good performance when compared to existing approaches for risk modeling and introduce new flexible ways to detect extreme risks and anomalies on financial markets as well as methods for their modeling and management.