Dissertation

Let G be a compact p-adic analytic group with no element of order p such that it is the direct sum of a torsion free compact p-adic analytic group H whose Lie algebra is split semisimple and an abelian p-adic analytic group Z of dimension n. In chapter 3, we show that if M is a finitely generated torsion module over the Iwasawa algebra of G with no non-zero pseudo-null submodule, then the image q(M) of M via the quotient functor q is completely faithful if and only if M is torsion free over the Iwasawa algebra of Z. Here the quotient functor q is the unique functor from the category of modules over the Iwasawa algebra of G to the quotient category with respect to the Serre subcategory of pseudo-null modules. In chapter 4, we show the following: Let M, N be two finitely generated modules over the Iwasawa algebra of G such that they are objects of the category Q of those finitely generated modules over the Iwasaw algebra of G which are also finitely generated as modules over the Iwasawa algebra of H. Assume that q(M) is completely faithful and [M] =[N] in the Grothendieck group of Q. Then q(N) is also completely faithful. In chapter 6, we show that if G is any compact p-adic analytic group with no element of order p, then the Grothendieck groups of the algebras of continuous distributions and bounded distributions are isomorphic to c copies of the ring of integers where c denotes the number of p-regular conjugacy classes in the quotient group of G with an open normal uniform pro-p subgroup H of G.