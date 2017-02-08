|Autor(en):
Tamás Csige
K-theoretic methods in the representation theory of p-adic analytic groups
Elmar Große-Klönne; Peter Schneider; Gergely Zábrádi
08.02.2017
Mathematik
|Reflexives Ideal, volltreu, Iwasawaalgebra, Grothendieckgruppe, Distributionalgebra
|Reflexive ideal, completely faithful, Iwasawa algebra, Grothendieck group, Distribution algebra
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Csige, Tamás:
K-theoretic methods in the representation theory of p-adic analytic groups;
Dissertation,
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät , publiziert am 08.02.2017, urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100244070
|Abstract (ger):
|Sei G eine p-adische analytische gruppe, welche die direkte Summe einer torsionfreien p-adische analytische gruppe H mit zerfallender halbeinfacher Liealgebra und einer n-dimensionalen abelschen p-adische analytische gruppe Z ist. In Kapitel 3 zeigen wir folgenden Satz: Sei M ein endlich erzeugter Torsionmodul über der Iwasawaalgebra von G, welcher keine nichtrivialen pseudo-null-Untermoduln besitzt. Dann ist q(M), das Bild von M in der Quotientenkategorie Q, genau dann volltreu, wenn M als Modul über der Iwasawaalgebra von Z torsionsfrei ist. Hierbei bezeichne Q den Serre-Quotienten der Kategorie der Moduln über der Iwasawaalgebra von G nach der Serre-Unterkategorie der pseudo-null-Moduln.
In Kapitel 4 zeigen wir folgenden Satz: Es bezeichne T die Kategorie, deren Objekte die endlich erzeugten Modulen über der Iwasawaalgebra von G sind, welche auch als Moduln über der Iwasawaalgebra von H endlich erzeugt sind. Seien M, N zwei Objekte von T. Wir nehmen an, dass M, N keine nichttrivialen pseudo-null-Untermoduln besitzen und q(M) in Q volltreu ist. Dann gilt: Ist [M]=[N] in der Grothendieckgruppe von Q, so ist das Bild von N ebenfalls volltreu.
In Kapitel 5 zeugen wir folgenden Satz: Sei G eine beliebige p-adische analytische Gruppe, welche keine Element der Ordung p besitzt. Dann sind die Grothendieckgruppen der Algebra stetiger Distributionen und der Algebra beschränkter Distributionen isomorph zu c Kopien des Rings der ganzen Zahlen, wobei c die Anzahl der p-regulären Konjugationsklassen des Quotienten von G nach einer offenen uniformen pro-p-Untergruppe H bezeichnet.
|Abstract (eng):
|Let G be a compact p-adic analytic group with no element of order p such that it is the direct sum of a torsion free compact p-adic analytic group H whose Lie algebra is split semisimple and an abelian p-adic analytic group Z of dimension n. In chapter 3, we show that if M is a finitely generated torsion module over the Iwasawa algebra of G with no non-zero pseudo-null submodule, then the image q(M) of M via the quotient functor q is completely faithful if and only if M is torsion free over the Iwasawa algebra of Z. Here the quotient functor q is the unique functor from the category of modules over the Iwasawa algebra of G to the quotient category with respect to the Serre subcategory of pseudo-null modules. In chapter 4, we show the following: Let M, N be two finitely generated modules over the Iwasawa algebra of G such that they are objects of the category Q of those finitely generated modules over the Iwasaw algebra of G which are also finitely generated as modules over the Iwasawa algebra of H. Assume that q(M) is completely faithful and [M] =[N] in the Grothendieck group of Q. Then q(N) is also completely faithful. In chapter 6, we show that if G is any compact p-adic analytic group with no element of order p, then the Grothendieck groups of the algebras of continuous distributions and bounded distributions are isomorphic to c copies of the ring of integers where c denotes the number of p-regular conjugacy classes in the quotient group of G with an open normal uniform pro-p subgroup H of G.