The measurement presented in this thesis seeks to provide an increased overlap of the Fermi-LAT and AMS-02 measurement, as well as the very-high-energy H.E.S.S. and VERITAS measurement. The MAGIC telescopes, a stereoscopic system of imaging air-shower Cherenkov telescopes, are a good candidate for such a measurement. They overlap largely with the Fermi-LAT energy range, down to 130 GeV, and extend into the energy range of the H.E.S.S. system, extending the measurement up to 4 TeV. The measurement performed in this thesis uses a non-standard method developed especially for this analysis. It is based on a machine-learning-algorithm which differentiates between hadronic and electro-magnetic air showers. The background needs to be simulated from Monte Carlo protons, which were produced in large quantities for this thesis. As this is an indirect detection method, the systematic uncertainties are much larger than those of the satellite missions. A detailed study of the systematic uncertainties was performed in the scope of this thesis, which prove to be much larger than the statistical uncertainties. The measured spectrum presented here extends from 135 GeV up to 4 TeV. It shows no clear break in the spectrum and is in line with an extension of the single power-law observed by Fermi-LAT and AMS-02. A broken power-law interpretation was disfavored when compared to the single power-law. The final spectrum has a powerlaw index of -3.14+-0.05(stat)+-0.5(syst). Due to the large uncertainties no definitive conclusion can be given at this point. Also, the cutoff seen by H.E.S.S. can not be ruled out. The result presented in this thesis is compatible with the Fermi-LAT and AMS-02 results, however there is minor tension with the H.E.S.S. and VERITAS results around 4 TeV. The limiting factor of the method is the large systematic uncertainty, making it impossible to distinguish between different electron sources for the results presented in this thesis.