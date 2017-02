An important invariant of modular curves is the arithmetic self-intersection of the relative dualizing sheaf. On the minimal regular model of X(N) this self-intersection is completely described by the usual intersection of some distinguished vertical divisors (geometric contribution) and the evaluation of the canonical Green’s function at certain cusps (analytic contribution). The aim of this thesis is to determine each of these contributions in terms of the level N and study the asymptotic behaviour of the self-intersection as N tends to infinity.