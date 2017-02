Higher-spin theories have received significant attention over the last years. This is because they arise as the bulk duals of comparatively tractable conformal field theories. The only known interacting higher-spin theories were constructed by Vasiliev and are formulated in a highly non-standard way in terms of an infinite number of auxiliary fields. This thesis extracts physics out of Vasiliev theory. We study in detail its interactions, spectrum and locality properties. We consider both the three- and four-dimensional case. Our work represents the first systematic study of Vasiliev theory at the interacting level (in terms of physical fields only).