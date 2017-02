Previous research shows that emotional properties of the input (extrinsic properties) enhance children’s learning of novel words. These properties are not features of the referent a novel word is referring to, e.g. the +/-happy intonation or facial expression of a speaker, who is referring to an object or event by using a novel word. With respect to this finding, the present study focuses on two unnoticed questions: a) Are similar influences found when the emotional properties are features of the referent of the word to be acquired (intrinsic properties), e.g. the +/-happy facial expression of an actor in an event that is labeled by a novel verb? b) Do these properties influence the meaning of a novel word, in that the emotional information constrains how the word is interpreted in later contexts? The results indicate that in line with studies on extrinsic emotional properties children’s learning of novel words is enhanced by intrinsic emotional properties. Furthermore, the study suggests that children’s perception of emotional information while learning a novel word is subject to individual variability, which affects how children construct and interpret the meaning of the novel word. Different factors such as language competence, attentional control and social cognition are discussed for inducing individual differences in emotion perception while word learning.